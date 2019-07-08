KitchenAid’s 3-speed Hand Blender is down to just $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Jul. 8th 2019

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender for $34.99 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate for a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked in this color. If you’ve ever wanted to make a quick smoothie or milkshake using cups you already own, this is a must. Plus, it works great when trying to mix things that won’t fit in a normal blender. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Bella Hand Immersion Blender is a great alternative at $17 Prime shipped. You won’t get the KitchenAid namesake here, nor will you get the 3-speed option, but it’s great for simple tasks in the kitchen.

KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender features:

  • The Removable 8″ Blending Arm with Fixed Blade locks into the motor body for easy operation. The stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade quickly blends ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups or baby food.
  • The soft grip handle offers a non-slip and comfortable grip when continuously blending ingredients.
  • The Whisk Attachment can be used to quickly whip egg whites to fluffy peaks and cream or emulsify vinaigrettes and mayonnaise
  • 2 1/2-Cup BPA-Free Chopper Attachment with lid locks is ideal for chopping herbs, nuts, cheese, cooked meat and more right in the convenient chopper bowl.
  • The 3-Cup BPA-Free Blending Jar with Lid to serve or store for later, top-rack dishwasher safe, 5 feet Power Cord included

