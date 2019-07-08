KitchenAid’s porcelain vintage-style kettle is yours from $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Kettle with C Handle (KTEN20CBOB) in Onyx Black for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. You’ll also find the white model down at $25 as well. Regularly up to $40 or more depending on the color, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and is the best we can find. Features include a removable lid, thumb-press spout, C-handle and a nice porcelain exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also have the matching KitchenAid 12-cup Coffee Maker on sale for $60 today (Reg. $85+). But if you’re looking for something little bit more affordable, consider the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Kettle at $21 Prime shipped. This vintage-style Circulon 1.5-quart Sunrise Teakettle is worth a look at $18 Prime shipped as well.

KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Kettle:

Our cool, contemporary, and colorful porcelain enamel kettles add flair to heating up water and look great on any stovetop. Quickly prepare and serve seasonal drinks, delicious soups, or hot cereals in style using this well-crafted porcelain enamel kettle with attractive handle.

