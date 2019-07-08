Klipsch’s Bookshelf Speakers pack Hi-Fi sound at a new low of $99 (50% off)

Amazon offers a pair of Klipsch Reference R-41M Bookshelf Speakers for $99 shipped. Also available at B&H as well as for $1 more at Crutchfield. Having just dropped from $199, that’s good for an over 50% discount, is $19 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Klipsch’s latest bookshelf speakers pair a four-inch woofer alongside a one-inch tweeter and a two-way speaker design. Powered by a 50W system, this pair is an ideal solution for your home theater system or audio editing workstation. Rated 4.7/5 stars, much like Amazon’s selection of other Klipsch speakers. Head below for more.

A solid purchase to make alongside the speakers is the best-selling BEHRINGER Audio Interface for $39 at Amazon. It allows you to pair the bookshelf monitors with your Mac over USB, adjust audio settings and more. Be sure to grab some speaker wire with your savings, as it is an ideal way to tie your new or existing setup together.

Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speaker Set features:

The R-41M bookshelf speakers offer maximum versatility without sacrificing performance from a small, yet elegant audio solution. Designed as main speakers for a compact living space or surround sound to support a Reference speaker system, the R-41M bookshelf speakers are the ideal choice for your home theater system.

