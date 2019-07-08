LaCie Porsche 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive is $90, today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, B&H offers the LaCie 4TB Porsche Design USB-C External Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s offer beats the previous Amazon all-time low of that same price and is the best we can find. This isn’t your average hard drive, it features classic Porsche design which plays nicely with your other Mac visuals. USB-C and A connectivity makes it a great pair with current or legacy devices. You can count on transfer speeds up to 5GB/s and support for both Macs and PCs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Go portable and drop it to 2TB while savings 33% along the way with this Seagate alternative. You’ll miss out on some storage, but the portable design helps make up for it and 2TB is plenty for most people.

LaCie Porsche Design 4TB Hard Drive features:

Delivers speeds of up to 5 GB/s

Features reversible USB-C connectivity as well as compatibility with USB 3.0 ports

Power your notebook and access the drive all through the USB-C cable

Sturdy, all aluminum enclosure while still lightweight and ultra-portable

