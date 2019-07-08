LaCie Porsche 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive is $90, today only (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 8th 2019 7:22 am ET

$90
0

Today only, B&H offers the LaCie 4TB Porsche Design USB-C External Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s offer beats the previous Amazon all-time low of that same price and is the best we can find. This isn’t your average hard drive, it features classic Porsche design which plays nicely with your other Mac visuals. USB-C and A connectivity makes it a great pair with current or legacy devices. You can count on transfer speeds up to 5GB/s and support for both Macs and PCs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Go portable and drop it to 2TB while savings 33% along the way with this Seagate alternative. You’ll miss out on some storage, but the portable design helps make up for it and 2TB is plenty for most people.

LaCie Porsche Design 4TB Hard Drive features:

  • Delivers speeds of up to 5 GB/s
  • Features reversible USB-C connectivity as well as compatibility with USB 3.0 ports
  • Power your notebook and access the drive all through the USB-C cable
  • Sturdy, all aluminum enclosure while still lightweight and ultra-portable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$90

Guides

Best External Hard Drive Deals

Best External Hard Drive Deals

These high-capacity data storage devices are typically used for full-system (Time Machine) backups and to quickly share large digital media files. The most common external hard drives connects via USB 2.0/3.0, but there are other (faster) interfaces available including FireWire, Thunderbolt, USB-C, and others.

B&H

B&H
LaCie

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp