Save up to 30% on LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V at $95 + Technic Tow Truck $205

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V (21309) for $94.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $120 at Target and direct from LEGO, today’s offer saves you 21%, is the second lowest price we’ve seen and the best offer of 2019. This 1,969-piece fan-made set is one of the tallest kits ever assembled and clocks in with an over one meter height. It includes a detachable mini lunar lander and is a fantastic display-worthy set. Those who just picked up the new Apollo 11 Lander will find this to be a perfect companion as well. Check out our launch coverage for additional information. Head below for additional deals.

We’re also seeing a new all-time low on the LEGO Technic 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck 42070 at $204.99 shipped. Find it at Walmart for the same price. While you’ll normally pay $290 at Target and direct from LEGO, today’s offer is the very first time it has been on sale and is a new all-time low.

Stacking up to 1,862 pieces, this kit includes two Power Function motors and a remote control which allows you to drive the brick-built tow truck. It stand ten-inches tall and can be rebuilt into a Research Explorer vehicle.

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V features:

Display and role-play with this majestic meter-high LEGO brick model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V. Packed with authentic details, it features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 new-for-June-2017 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational LEGO Ideas set.

