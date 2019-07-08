Blast your friends with the Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 for $29 (Reg. $70)

Best Buy is now offering the Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 Blaster for $28.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. It is regularly $70 at Amazon and Walmart. Well below the going rate, today’s deal is the best price we can find. This is a fully motorized blaster that can fire the included 40 rounds at a “velocity of up to 100 fps (30Mps)”. Just note the color will be chosen at random upon purchase (red or blue). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering how much you’re saving here, you’ll have more than enough to grab the NERF Rival Refill Pack and Magazine at $17 Prime shipped. It expands your arsenal with 40 more rounds and includes the magazine to carry them in.

Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 Blaster:

Gear up for dart combat with this Nerf Rival Khaos blaster. It includes a 40-round magazine and 40 high-impact rounds to get you started, and it fires rapidly at a velocity of up to 100 feet/sec. This fully motorized Nerf Rival Khaos blaster has an ambidextrous magazine release, letting you reload quickly while in action.

