One year of science and tech mag Discover for just $6.50 (Reg. $30)

DiscountMags is now offering 1 year of Discover Magazine for just $6.49 shipped when you apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. This one sells for $30 per year at Amazon and Discover direct. That’s nearly $24 under the going rate and matching our previous exclusive deal price. Discover covers all things science and technology including space exploration, the environment, current events, health-related topics and much more. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the massive 4th of July magazine sale is still live until midnight tonight, today’s Discover offer is slightly lower than the holiday pricing. Having said that, many other titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Men’s Health and GQ are still available for another few hours from below $5 per year.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

Go score three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE right now ($30 value) and here are the Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Discover Magazine:

Discover attracts intelligent and curious readers – forward thinkers and public advocates engaging in a dialogue of action that influences opinion leaders and encourages innovation. They are active in their communities, carry a strong voice concerning political issues and are very active in environmental groups. Discover magazine provides a comprehensive look into the latest news in the world of science and the effect it has on our everyday lives. Sure to satisfy the curiosity of your most inquisitive customers, Discover is a must-have magazine for your waiting room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!