Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in certified-refurbished condition on sale for $89.99 shipped. Normally $170, this is $110 off the going rate for a new model, $20 under the Ring Video Doorbell’s normal price, and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 features 1080p video, battery power, and other great features, making it the perfect way to deter porch pirates. Plus, Ring is supported by both Alexa and Assistant, which lets you view who’s out front on a Nest Home Hub, Echo Show, and even your iPhone or iPad. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Want to save some more cash but still want a Ring Video Doorbell? The first-gen Ring Video Doorbell is down to $79 right now. You’ll lose out on 1080p video quality and battery power, but you’ll still save some cash. Or, upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169, which is $80 off its current going rate.

A great way to save some cash and still keep an eye on who’s outside is to set a Wyze Camera on your windowsill. It’s just $26 at Amazon and streams 1080p to your phone, Echo Show, or Nest Home Hub.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

