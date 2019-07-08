Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebooks: 2-pack + 5 pens for $44 (Reg. $56+)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebooks with 5 Pilot FriXion Pens for $43.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This same bundle sells for around $60 on Amazon when it’s available. A single Rocketbook with one pen goes for more than $30 for comparison sake. Today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention. This notebook allows users to transfer digital notes and sketches to digital via the Rocketbook app. It also features 32 reusable pages that wipe clean with a damp cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the digitization features and reusable nature of the Pocketbook isn’t working for you, the AmazonBasics notebooks are a great place to start. Along with an affordable $8.50 Prime shipped price tag, it features a hardcover, elastic closure, an inner pocket and 240 pages.

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebooks:

The Everlast notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Everlast is endlessly reusable and connected to all of your favorite cloud services. Designed for those who want an endlessly reusable notebook to last for years, if not a lifetime. The Everlast has pages made with synthetic materials that provide an extremely smooth writing experience.

