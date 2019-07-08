Amazon offers the Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, that’s good for a $50 discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Seagate’s line of IronWolf drives were created with NAS and other always-on systems in mind and work alongside up to seven other drives. It features up to a 256MB cache and 3.5-inch form-factor. Plus, each of the drives includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars, much like the rest of the company’s hard drives. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Seagate FireCuda 1TB Solid State Hybrid Drive for $59.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is the best price we’ve seen in over a year. Perfect for storing your video game library and more, this SSHD drive delivers the performance of an SSD with the bulk storage benefits of a traditional hard drive. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 425 shoppers.

For those with surveillance needs, Amazon also has the WD Purple 10TB Hard Drive at $272.99 shipped. Built to support the storage pool of security systems, each WD Purpose drive was designed to work with up to 64 cameras. Other features include an up to up to 180 TB per year rating and All Frame technology for enhanced performance. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 625 Amazon customers.

Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Drive features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing ultra-high capacity 10TB and cache of up to 256MB

Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more

Easily monitor the health of drives using the integrated IronWolf Health Management system and enjoy long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF

