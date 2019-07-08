This 2-pack of Alexa + Assistant smart plugs could be yours for just $13.50

TanTan Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Alexa and Assistant Smart Plugs for $13.67 Prime shipped when the code 28TANTAN is used at checkout. This is down from its near $20 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. At just under $7 each for the smart plugs, this will make it super simple to add voice control to any device in your house. You’ll find support for either Alexa or Assistant with these smart plugs, making sure that you can use them regardless of which platform you prefer. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, pick up a single smart plug for just $10 Prime shipped. The biggest downside here is that you won’t be able to command two separate devices.

A great way to control these smart plugs is to pick up Google’s Home Hub for $61 right now. Or, opt for Amazon’s Echo Dot at $25 for a more budget-friendly voice companion.

TanTan Smart Plug features:

Works with Alexa/Google Home

Instantly Control devices connected to TanTan Smart Plug wherever you have Internet by using the app on your smartphone

Schedule your Smart Socket to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as a humidifier, electric kettle, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan

Create a group for all WiFi Smart Plugs and control all in one command. Share your smart plug to all family members in a minute

