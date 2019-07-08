Take to the street with 20% off Thrustmaster’s Force Feedback Racing Wheel: $126

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox One or Windows for $126.37 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is 20% off its going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This is perfect if you’re a Forza fan as it’ll mimic a real steering wheel while playing your favorite racing game. Plus, with the included pedals and paddles, you’ll be able to accelerate, brake, and shift like you would in a normal car. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of shoppers.

Save some cash and opt for the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox One at $90 shipped on Amazon. It only rotates 240 degrees instead of the above TMX Force’s 900 degrees, giving you a less realistic feeling while driving. Plus, there’s no force feedback here, either.

Enjoy on-the-go gaming when you pick up the GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment for $250 shipped. This will let you play Forza with your racing wheel anywhere you go.

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel features:

900° force feedback base. Mixed belt-pulley and gears system, metal ball-bearing axle.

Realistic “competition” wheel design: 11”/28 cm in diameter, with an ergonomic design perfectly adapted for all racing games

Xbox One certified embedded software: the racing wheel is automatically recognized by the Xbox One , compatible in the console’s menus, compatible with all Xbox One racing games supporting racing wheels.

Also compatible with PC (Windows 10/8/7/Vista) ensured thanks to the Thrustmaster drivers.

Large, optimized pedal set: Pedals with wide foot rest, each pedal’s angle of inclination can be adjusted, brake pedal with progressive resistance.

