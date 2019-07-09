Upgrade your kitchen with a new knife set from $18.50 in Amazon’s Gold Box

- Jul. 9th 2019 7:18 am ET

$18.50+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EmojoyUS via Amazon offers Prime members its 6-piece Kitchen Knife Set for $18.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $27. This all-in-one starter knife set includes six pieces plus the storage block. Great for beginner kitchens or as a second set. Made from “X50Cr15 superior high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout for us is the 15-piece stainless steel kit at $40.99. It typically goes for upwards of $60 at Amazon. This bundle includes 15 knifes made from stainless steel and a dark wood block for storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more knife deals from Emojoy. You’ll find various other kits including models with up to 18 different knifes, if you’re really looking to take your kitchen to the next level. Check out the entire sale right here.

Emojoy 6-piece Knife Set features:

  • ALL-IN-ONE COMPLETE SET – 5 Professional Knives set includes 8”Chef Knife, 8”Slicing Knife, 8”Bread Knife, 5”Utility Knife, 3.5”Paring Knife. A specialized set of kitchen knives for all your chopping needs. A true cutlery organizer!
  • PROFESSIONAL QUALITY AT ITS BEST – Made from X50Cr15 Superior high-Carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. Strong, durable bolster for perfect stability and control. Sharp, sturdy & practical. No rust, stains or pitting here!
  • A MULTI-PURPOSE KITCHEN DÉCOR MUST- Ergonomically designed. Beautiful Pakkawood handles design to maximize durability and stress tolerance. Traditional Polymer handles are industrial strength. A perfect mix of design & practicality!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$18.50+

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
emojoy

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp