Upgrade your kitchen with a new knife set from $18.50 in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EmojoyUS via Amazon offers Prime members its 6-piece Kitchen Knife Set for $18.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $27. This all-in-one starter knife set includes six pieces plus the storage block. Great for beginner kitchens or as a second set. Made from “X50Cr15 superior high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout for us is the 15-piece stainless steel kit at $40.99. It typically goes for upwards of $60 at Amazon. This bundle includes 15 knifes made from stainless steel and a dark wood block for storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more knife deals from Emojoy. You’ll find various other kits including models with up to 18 different knifes, if you’re really looking to take your kitchen to the next level. Check out the entire sale right here.

Emojoy 6-piece Knife Set features:

ALL-IN-ONE COMPLETE SET – 5 Professional Knives set includes 8”Chef Knife, 8”Slicing Knife, 8”Bread Knife, 5”Utility Knife, 3.5”Paring Knife. A specialized set of kitchen knives for all your chopping needs. A true cutlery organizer!

PROFESSIONAL QUALITY AT ITS BEST – Made from X50Cr15 Superior high-Carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. Strong, durable bolster for perfect stability and control. Sharp, sturdy & practical. No rust, stains or pitting here!

A MULTI-PURPOSE KITCHEN DÉCOR MUST- Ergonomically designed. Beautiful Pakkawood handles design to maximize durability and stress tolerance. Traditional Polymer handles are industrial strength. A perfect mix of design & practicality!

