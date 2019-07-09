Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Stick-on Car Mount $7 (20% off), more

- Jul. 9th 2019 10:31 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the AmazonBasics Universal Stick-on Dashboard Mount for $7.19 shipped. Typically selling for $9, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to the second best price we’ve tracked. This universal car mount is a great option for keeping your smartphone in-view while commuting. It features 3M adhesive for attaching to your dashboard and relies on a magnetic plate to prop up your device. Amazon’s in-house mount can support pretty much any-size smartphone out there as well as smaller tablets. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers.

More smartphone accessories:

  • ASPECTEK 10W Qi Charging Stand w/ Apple Watch Dock: $18 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
  • Ainope In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $9 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code KICGNPC8
  • AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger: $15.50 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code L8LO8QMH
  • Save over 40% on a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs, now at $20
  • Mpow BH044 Bluetooth Receiver: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ code MPOWBH044C
  • Lecone Fabric 10W Qi Wireless Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code O4L3KFX2
  • Wyze Cam Pan delivers 1080p feeds, free cloud storage for $32 via Amazon
  • Lecone USB-C Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code PPI662RN

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $33 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • CarPlay + Android Auto arrive with Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Receiver: $279 (30% off)
  • Rocking a headphone jack? Bose made for Apple in-ears $50 (Reg. up to $100)
  •  RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank: $24 (Reg. $32) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code RAVPOW006

Magnetically connect your cell phone to the dashboard with this universal stick-on-dashboard car cell-phone holder from AmazonBasics. The easy-to-use accessory provides hands-free convenience and keeps your device securely in place—within reach and easy to see, but not in the way. Magnetically attach your device and remove it as needed.

The holder’s magnetic face connects to any cell phone fitted with a magnetic plate (included). Rotate your phone as needed for optimal viewing (vertically or horizontally, for example). The stays-in-place base provides a flex tab (magnet) and a rotating ball joint for smooth, easy adjustments.

