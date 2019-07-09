Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Stick-on Car Mount $7 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the AmazonBasics Universal Stick-on Dashboard Mount for $7.19 shipped. Typically selling for $9, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to the second best price we’ve tracked. This universal car mount is a great option for keeping your smartphone in-view while commuting. It features 3M adhesive for attaching to your dashboard and relies on a magnetic plate to prop up your device. Amazon’s in-house mount can support pretty much any-size smartphone out there as well as smaller tablets. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers.
Magnetically connect your cell phone to the dashboard with this universal stick-on-dashboard car cell-phone holder from AmazonBasics. The easy-to-use accessory provides hands-free convenience and keeps your device securely in place—within reach and easy to see, but not in the way. Magnetically attach your device and remove it as needed.
The holder’s magnetic face connects to any cell phone fitted with a magnetic plate (included). Rotate your phone as needed for optimal viewing (vertically or horizontally, for example). The stays-in-place base provides a flex tab (magnet) and a rotating ball joint for smooth, easy adjustments.
