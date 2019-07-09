Anker’s Roav Viva brings Alexa + two USB ports to the car: $27 (Reg. $50)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Viva for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ROAVF44C during checkout. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is within a mere $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. I bought one of these a while back and have been rather impressed with its microphones. Despite road noise, it’s been able to hear me nearly every time which is something I cannot say for Siri while driving. The addition of two USB ports with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology make charging electronics a breeze. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Be prepared to charge any device with Anker’s Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $18. It sports a built-in microUSB, Lightning, and USB-C connector along with a cable that is backed by a hassle-free lifetime warranty.

Anker Roav Viva features:

Alexa Inside: ‘s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, or an Aux in connection. What You Get: Roav VIVA, Manual, Quick Guide, Happy Card, Skills Cards, 12-month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Please note: Spotify is not supported. )

High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements — all hands-free.

Voice Isolation: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.

