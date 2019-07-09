Replace your rented modem with a DOCSIS 3.0 + 802.11ac model: $130 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem with 802.11ac 2350Mbps Wi-Fi Router (SBG7400AC2) for $129.96 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its over $180 sale price at Best Buy, though its gone for closer to $160 at Amazon lately. It’s also just $3 above its previous all-time low. If you’re still renting a modem/router from your ISP, this is a great way to save up to $120 per year. That means in just 13 months your new modem will be paid for by your savings from not renting one. Plus, it’s nicer than most of the models that ISPs generally give out, sporting 802.11ac 2350Mbps Wi-Fi. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in Wi-Fi or higher speeds, opt for NETGEAR’s Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem at $60 shipped on Amazon. This is over 50% off the price of the above ARRIS model, paying to itself in just 6 months of not renting a modem from your ISP. You’ll lose out on Internet speed, here, but only if you get more than 300Mbps from your carrier.

ARRIS SURFBoard Modem/Router features:

3 products in 1: 24×8 Cable Modem, AC2350 Dual band Wi-Fi Router, 4 Port Gigabit Router

APPROVED with major U.S. Cable Providers Xfinity and Cox. Compatible with Spectrum (Time Warner, Charter and Brighthouse). REQUIRES Cable Internet Service. Not compatible with ATT, Verizon or CenturyLink

Cable Modem: 24 DOWNLOAD & 8 UPLOAD channels to maximize your Cable ISP service offerings. APPROVED for plans of 300 Mbps and above. Supports IPv4 and IPv6 – the latest Internet standard

Router: AC2300 2.4/5.0 GHz Dual-band Concurrent Wi-Fi Router with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Wi-Fi beamforming – max coverage and performance

Security: McAfee Secure Whole Home Internet with App to monitor and configure

