Modernize your car with a wireless backup camera kit for $95 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (RVS-TW) for $95.19 shipped when coupon code NAOG7RFL has been applied during checkout. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. About six years ago, I was due for a new car. The one I bought had a built-in backup camera, offering a convenient alternative to using mirrors. Since switching, whenever I’ve used another car and had to use mirrors it has felt extremely primitive. With this kit, you’ll be able to modernize your existing car without forking over loads of money for a new one. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Another option worth considering is the APEMAN Dual Dash Cam for $47 when clipping the on-page coupon. As its name implies, this offering can see what’s going on in front of and behind it. A built-in display allows you to see what is happening in real time, making it a potential alternative to a typical backup camera.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

When the vehicle is popped into reverse, the image is then transmitted to the monitor wirelessly. There is no need to run wires from the camera to the monitor. This will reduce most of the complex wiring work.

The camera has a light sensor and 6 LEDs that light up when it’s dark, so you can back it up at night as easily as during the day.

You can power the mirror monitor immediately by plugging the car charger into the cigarette lighter and easily have the backup camera set up over the license plate without much of a hassle.

