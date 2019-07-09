Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Hanes, Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Hanes cuts 50% off all T-shirts, polos, underwear, sweats, and more from $4
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet offers the Men’s REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $26
- Today only, Macy’s offers the Columbia Men’s Utilizer III Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors for $20 shipped (Reg. $60)
- adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men’s Tourney Warm-Up Pants for $25 with free shipping
- Lululemon offers the Commision Relaxed 11-Inch Oxfords for $64 (Orig. $88)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ralph Lauren Summer Style Event offers up to 50% off plus an extra 30% off
- Cole Haan offers up to 75% off summer shoes for men and women + free shipping
- Amazon offers FRYE shoes and accessories at up to 40% off, today only
- H&M’s Summer Sale takes up to 70% off with styles from just $7
- Find Vince Camuto shoes and apparel at Nordstrom Rack from just $15
- Brooks Brothers polishes your wardrobe with up to 50% off summer items
- J.Crew’s Tuesday Sale takes 40% off summer items and extra 40% off clearance
Home Goods and more |
- Super soft Buffy Cloud Comforters are discounted from $84 for Prime members
- Score Arlo’s Pro 2 Two-Camera System at a new all-time low of $271 ($60 off)
- No need to spend Instant Pot money, this 6-qt. multi cooker is $30 (Reg. $60+)
- T-fal’s 14-Piece Cookware Set with lifetime warranty is $84 today (Reg. $140+)
- Have an Intex Dura-Beam Airbed ready to go for just $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Make cold brew at home with Takeya’s 2-quart brewer for $22 Prime shipped
