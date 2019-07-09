BLACK+DECKER automatic 15A/12V battery charger + maintainer for $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 15A/12V Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer (BC15BD) for $35.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from the $60 going rate and is a match for its all-time low historically. If you’ve got a car that only gets driven in the summer, or have a longer vacation planned, then this is a must-have. You’ll be able to make sure that you never walk out to a dead battery thanks to the built-in technology that maintains it over longer periods of time. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 2A/12V Waterproof Battery Charger/Maintainer (BC2WBD) for $25 shipped. This is great for smaller applications as it’s only a 2-amp charger/maintainer instead of the 15-amp like above, but if that works for you, then this is a great alternative.

BLACK+DECKER Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

15 amp bench battery charger maintains and charges any AGM, GEL, or WET automotive or marine 12V battery

Fully automatic high frequency charging delivers 3 stage charging, automatically switching from fast charge, to top-off, to trickle charge

Battery reconditioning feature helps extend battery life; 40 amp engine start helps start your vehicle in about 90 seconds

Equipped with reverse polarity protection; LCD screen displays charging status and battery status with easy to understand icons

Features a patented alternator check which indicates if the alternator is maintaining battery level; ETL Certified for performance and safety

