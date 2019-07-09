Up your podcast game with Blue’s Snowball USB Condenser Mic at $39 (Reg. $70)

Adorama is offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $39 shipped. Regularly $70, today’s deal is as much as $31 below the going rate and the best price we can find. Both Amazon and B&H charge $70 for this model. Ideal for podcasting or simple home recordings, it features a 16-bit/44.1kHz recording resolutions, omnidirectional and cardioid capture patterns and more. It ships with a USB cable, tripod stand and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal brings the Snowball model down below the normally much more affordable iCE model. The differences being today’s featured deal has a dual capsule pattern option and a metal, fully adjustable stand. Either way you’re looking at mics that landed at the head of our top picks for the best podcast gear out there.

At just $39, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better USB mic. One option is the AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone at $23 Prime shipped. Clearly you’re forgoing the stand and Blue Microphones quality, but this one will get the job done in more casual situations.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone:

The Blue Microphones Snowball USB Condenser Microphone is not only easy to use, but sounds as good on your desktop as it does in a professional recording studio. Whether you’re recording a guitar at your kitchen table or a complete band in the studio, the Snowball can capture it with detail unheard of before in a USB mic. The cardioid polar pattern has a more focused pickup and generally “hears” whatever the mic is pointed at, while the omnidirectional pattern picks up sounds in all directions.

