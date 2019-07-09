Super soft Buffy Cloud Comforters are discounted from $84 for Prime members

Today only, as one of its Prime Deals of the Day, Buffy Comforter (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off its Cloud Comforters. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. All orders receive free shipping. Notable is the Buffy Queen Full/Cloud Comforter for $105. Regularly $160, this ties a deal from around Black Friday 2018 as the best price it’s ever been at Amazon. Hailed as “the earth’s softest comforter,” it’s made of a hypoallergenic eucalyptus fabric and features a gossamer fiber filling. If you want to feel like you’re “sleeping under a pile of cotton candy,” then the Buffy Comforter is for you. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

For larger beds, the King/California King size is on sale at $133, which is down from $200. Meanwhile, smaller sleeping spaces can pick up a Twin/Twin XL comforter at $84, which is discounted from $130. Both sizes are matching previous Amazon all-time lows from last November.

Save a little extra when opting for the TEKAMON All Season Comforter from $40. It claims to have the same cloud-like feel as the Buffy comforter above, but is made with a microfiber cover and down alternative polyfill.

Buffy Cloud Comforter:

Super Soft – Covered in eucalyptus fabric that’s naturally softer than cotton. The comforter does feel like sleeping under a pile of cotton candy.

Extra Lofty – Filled with layers of gossamer fiber to give you that satisfying snuggled up feeling. The air-blown fill will make you feel like you’re sleeping in the softest, fluffiest cloud.

Cruelty Free – Each comforter keeps 50 bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese.

Earth-Friendly – Hypoallergenic and resistant to microbes, mites, and allergens. Let’s make the world a more comfortable place, together.

