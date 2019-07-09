Super soft Buffy Cloud Comforters are discounted from $84 for Prime members

- Jul. 9th 2019 9:13 am ET

From $84
0

Today only, as one of its Prime Deals of the Day, Buffy Comforter (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off its Cloud Comforters. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. All orders receive free shipping. Notable is the Buffy Queen Full/Cloud Comforter for $105. Regularly $160, this ties a deal from around Black Friday 2018 as the best price it’s ever been at Amazon. Hailed as “the earth’s softest comforter,” it’s made of a hypoallergenic eucalyptus fabric and features a gossamer fiber filling. If you want to feel like you’re “sleeping under a pile of cotton candy,” then the Buffy Comforter is for you. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

For larger beds, the King/California King size is on sale at $133, which is down from $200. Meanwhile, smaller sleeping spaces can pick up a Twin/Twin XL comforter at $84, which is discounted from $130. Both sizes are matching previous Amazon all-time lows from last November.

Save a little extra when opting for the TEKAMON All Season Comforter from $40. It claims to have the same cloud-like feel as the Buffy comforter above, but is made with a microfiber cover and down alternative polyfill.

Buffy Cloud Comforter:

  • Super Soft – Covered in eucalyptus fabric that’s naturally softer than cotton. The comforter does feel like sleeping under a pile of cotton candy.
  • Extra Lofty – Filled with layers of gossamer fiber to give you that satisfying snuggled up feeling. The air-blown fill will make you feel like you’re sleeping in the softest, fluffiest cloud.
  • Cruelty Free – Each comforter keeps 50 bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese.
  • Earth-Friendly – Hypoallergenic and resistant to microbes, mites, and allergens. Let’s make the world a more comfortable place, together.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $84

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author