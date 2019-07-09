Cole Haan offers up to 75% off summer shoes for men and women + free shipping

Kick up your shoes during the latest Cole Haan event that’s offering new markdowns for summer at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free ground shipping on all orders. The men’s Goldwyn 2.0 Crisscross Sandal is on sale for $70 and will be a staple in your summer wardrobe. For comparison, these sandals were originally priced at $150. Its slip-on design lets you head out of the door in a breeze and its cushioned insole promotes comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Arielle Sandal is another standout that’s on sale for $50 and originally was priced at $120. This style is almost identical to the men’s and it’s available in two color options. The sandals can also be easily dressed up or down with dresses or shorts alike.

The most notable deals for women include:

