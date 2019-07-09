Snag the Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for a new low of $160 (Reg. $229)

Today only, Woot is offering the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $159.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $69 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Ever since I began 3D printing, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed exploring my creative side by building custom gear that makes my life a bit easier. While I personally own the FlashForge Finder, the Creality Ender-3 was high on my list because of its large build capacity. With the ability to print objects that up to 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8-inches in size, you’ll be able to print all sorts of things and will rarely be held back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prep to print a bunch of projects when you pick up a spool of HATCHBOX 3D Printer Filament for $20. Having used this filament before, I can vouch for it and confidently say that its quality is the best I’ve used. A spool tends to hold about 300 meters, which in my experience is enough to print around 30 projects.

Creality Ender-3 3D Printer features:

By eliminating the high retail markup, SainSmart is able to offer a sensible package with unrivaled quality in the entry-level space. The compact design allows Ender-3 to fit in the trunk of your car or even back seat, while still providing 6x more build volume than other entry-level printers.

