Pick up a new Bluetooth speaker from just $19, today only (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech via Amazon offers Prime members the DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.59 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $28. This is the best price we’ve seen this year. At under $20, you can grab this full-featured DOSS speaker with 12 hours of playback and stereo sound backed by 12W of power. Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your music wirelessly just about anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 13,000 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more speaker deals.

Another standout in today’s Gold Box is the DOSS E-go II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24.99. It typically sells for around $35. You’ll find many of the same features as the model above (12 hours of playback, etc), but in a much smaller footprint. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box right here for even more models on sale.

DOSS Touch Wireless features:

Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch.

Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking.

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly.

Superior Sound Quality: Enjoy your music in 12W full-bodied stereo realized through dual high-performance drivers and unique enhanced bass.

