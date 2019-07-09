These 6 RGB LED lights are perfect for sticking anywhere at just $9.50

Hoasupic (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of Elfeland RGB LED Closet Stick Up Lights for $9.49 Prime shipped when the code U5EYAEQP is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate of $19 and is the best available. If you’ve got some areas that offer less than the desired illumination, this is a great way to solve that. Being remote-controlled, you can easily change the color, brightness, or power state of these lights with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

These lights run on AA batteries, and though every household probably has plenty, it never hurts to pick up a few more for when things go dead. A 20-pack of AmazonBasics will run you around $6 Prime shipped and would be a great buy to make sure your lights stay bright for ages to come.

Elfeland RGB LED Closet Light features:

Closet lights are equipped with 2 remote controls,can set switches/brightness/color/lighting mode and timing.Pressing the lamp shell can turn the light ON/OFF.

4 preset lights:white(4000K),red,green,blue.3 light modes are Jump / Flash / Gradinet can display 16 colors.

The highest brightness can reach 70 lumens.When monochromatic light can adjust puck light brightness.

Cabinet light can be set to turn off automatically for 120 minutes.

Wireless design, easy to paste.Battery operated(3AAA，not included,rechargeable batteries are recommended),easy to replace.Our products are guaranteed for 12 months.If the light is damaged or has any other problems, please contact us for replacement or refund.

