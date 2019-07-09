Enclave Audio’s CineHome 5.1-Ch. Wireless Home Theater System: $399 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Enclave Audio CineHome HD 5.1 Wireless Audio Home Theater System for $399 shipped. That’s $400 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $300. This system brings 5.1 channels of uncompressed audio to a home theater with a minimal amount of cables required. Three HDMI inputs allow you to directly hook up your favorite streamers and game consoles. Support for HDMI-CEC helps power on and off your gear, allowing you to wield significantly less remotes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Put a fraction of today’s savings to work when you grab this Cable Concealer for $13 after clipping the on-page coupon. With over 10 feet of coverage, you’ll be able to hide ugly cords in your home theater or office. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 250 Amazon shoppers.

Enclave Audio CineHome HD 5.1 Wireless Audio Home Theater System features:

ELIMINATES THE NEED FOR AUDIO/VIDEO RECEIVER OR SPEAKER CABLES: The Enclave Smart Center serves as the central hub saving money and space without the need for an additional Audio/Video Receiver or running speaker any speaker cable.

CUSTOM DESIGNED AND TUNED HD AUDIO WiSA SPEAKERS: Listen to 360 degrees of 24 bit HD wireless audio. Each Enclave rear surround speaker contains two full-range drivers on opposing sides of the enclosure for a widespread, enveloping surround experience.

