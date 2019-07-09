Amazon offers FRYE shoes and accessories at up to 40% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select FRYE shoes and accessories for men and women. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the FRYE Women’s Melanie Slip-On Sneakers from $60.36 shipped. Regularly priced at $119, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sneakers feature a slip-on design that is convenient to put on. Better yet, they’re available in an array of color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars with 220 reviews. More below.

For men, the Corey Lace Up Ankle Boots are very stylish for fall and winter. Plus, they look great with jeans or slacks alike. Prime members can find them on sale for $180.99, which is down from their original rate of $258. The leather will age nicely with time and they’re available in three color options.

Shop the rest of today’s FRYE sale right here. Finally, be sure to check out the FRYE x Crate & Barrel collection that just launched.

FRYE Melanie Slip-On Sneaker features:

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Heel measures approximately 0.75″

Slip-on design for easy wear, crafted in a variety of leathers and colors.

Padded leather foot bed, and an elastic gore trim.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!