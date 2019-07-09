Slash 20% off Harman Kardon’s flashy Soundsticks III Speaker System: $120

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Harman Kardon Soundsticks III Speaker System for $119.96 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $10 and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. When it comes to computer speakers, few can compare with the iconic styling of Harman Kardon’s Soundsticks. Thanks to the inclusion of a dedicated subwoofer, users can expect “outstanding bass performance.” Each satellite speaker can easily be angled for the perfect setup and the subwoofer has its own independent volume control. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While they won’t sound or look quite as good, Logitech’s $23 Z200 Speakers clock in at a fraction of the cost and do sport a sleek black and white appearance. These speakers sport 10 watts of peak power for room-filling sound. Rated an average of 4.1/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon shoppers.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III System features:

Compatible with all devices with a stereo minijack output

Outstanding bass performance

Touch volume and mute controls.Satellite Height (inches) 10. Satellite Height 10 inches

Subwoofer volume control and Angle-adjustable satellites

Amplifier output power 10W RMS per channel

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!