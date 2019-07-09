ILIFE’s A4s robotic vacuum offers 140-minutes of cleaning for $107 (Reg. $160)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $106.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its normal $160 price tag and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you hate having to pull out the vacuum to clean the house, this is a great alternative. Just hit a button and the ILIFE A4s starts cleaning for you, up to 140 minutes on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you don’t mind manual vacuuming, then check out Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $30 shipped. It’s a great alternative that will help you clean the house on a budget. Also, don’t forget about the 20% off Dyson sale going on at eBay right now with quite a few best-selling products at fantastic prices.
ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features:
- 3-step cleaning system with a strong suction provides thorough and concentrated cleaning.
- Automatically starts on its scheduling program and returns to docking station to recharge when battery runs low.
- Multiple smart sensors avoid bumping around or falling off stairs. The A4s even cleans under beds, along the walls and around the clutter..Dirt can not hide.
- Superior battery-group brings up to 140mins cleaning time and prolonged life time.
- What You Get:ILIFE A4s robot vacuum, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, extra set of side brushes, user guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!