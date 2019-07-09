ILIFE’s A4s robotic vacuum offers 140-minutes of cleaning for $107 (Reg. $160)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $106.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its normal $160 price tag and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you hate having to pull out the vacuum to clean the house, this is a great alternative. Just hit a button and the ILIFE A4s starts cleaning for you, up to 140 minutes on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t mind manual vacuuming, then check out Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $30 shipped. It’s a great alternative that will help you clean the house on a budget. Also, don’t forget about the 20% off Dyson sale going on at eBay right now with quite a few best-selling products at fantastic prices.

ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features:

3-step cleaning system with a strong suction provides thorough and concentrated cleaning.

Automatically starts on its scheduling program and returns to docking station to recharge when battery runs low.

Multiple smart sensors avoid bumping around or falling off stairs. The A4s even cleans under beds, along the walls and around the clutter..Dirt can not hide.

Superior battery-group brings up to 140mins cleaning time and prolonged life time.

What You Get:ILIFE A4s robot vacuum, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, extra set of side brushes, user guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!