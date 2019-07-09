Have an Intex Dura-Beam Airbed ready to go for just $12 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the Intex Dura-Beam Standard Series Deluxe Single-High Airbed for $12.09. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 or so, it has started slip down to between $14 and $20 over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Walmart charges $18 for comparison. This is perfect for your summer camping trips or as an extra bed at the lake house. It features a “2-in-1 valve with extra-wide openings to ensure fast inflating and deflating,” a 600-pound capacity, and a duffel bag for easy transportation/storage. It is an Amazon best seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 100 customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can use your savings to grab a Intex Double Quick III S Hand Pump for $9 and have this thing inflated in no time at all. Or just let this Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump for under $10 Prime shipped do the work for you.

Check out today’s Green Deals for more camping gear and we still have a 2-pack of LifeStraw’s Go Bottle with 2-stage filtration for $60 (20% off).

Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Single-High Airbed:

Inflatable full airbed for home use engineered with fiber-tech(tm) construction

Features a 2-in-1 valve with extra-wide openings to ensure fast inflating and deflating

This ultra-lightweight bed provides ideal firmness and support for an incredible night’s sleep

Dimensions: 54 x 10 x 75 inches (w x h x l), 600-pound capacity

Duffel bag included for easy storage and transport . Note: Air pump not included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!