Add a 27-inch 1080p LG Monitor to your desk setup for $100 (Save $86), more

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the LG 27MK430H-B 27-inch Monitor at $99.95 shipped. That’s good for an $86 discount from the going rate at Adorama, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This monitor features a 1080p 27-inch panel and a thin bezel design. It’s a notable option for adding an additional monitor into your setup for monitoring Slack or Discord chats, Twitter and more. Inputs include both HDMI and VGA ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars and other LG displays are well-reviewed overall. More below.

Also on sale is the Dell SE2416H 24-inch Monitor at $109 shipped. Down from $150, it recently dropped to $129. Today’s offer brings it down the additional $20, saving you a total of 27%. This monitor features the same I/O as well as a 1080p panel as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 115 customers.

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

LG 27MK430H-B 27-inch Monitor features:

In-Plane Switching (IPS) Panel

HDMI | VGA Inputs

1920 x 1080 Full HD Resolution

1000:1 Static Contrast Ratio

250 cd/m² Brightness

178°/178° Viewing Angles

5 ms Response Time (GtG)

16.7 Million Colors

75 Hz Refresh Rate

