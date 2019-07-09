Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LIFX Z Wi-Fi HomeKit 9.8-foot Lightstrip Experience Kit for $79.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and is a new all-time low. For comparison, Amazon sells the standard 6.6-foot lightstrip for $5 more. LIFX’s Z-Lightstrip comes packed with a variety of notable features including a hub-less design as well as HomeKit support and more. The three-meter lightstrip is perfect for adding some accent lighting behind your desk, on a shelf or even behind your TV or monitor for bias lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 240 customers. If LIFX’s HomeKit lightstrip doesn’t fit the bill for your smart home, head below for additional deals.

Also on sale today is the LIFX Tile Modular Lighting Set for $199.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $250, that’s good for a $50 discount and drops the price to one of the best offers we’ve seen. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A more affordable way to bring home multicolor lighting is with the LIFX A19 Smart Bulb at $35. These options still rock HomeKit support and don’t require a hub. The 800-lumen bulb is a great way expand your setup without breaking the bank.

Plus don’t forget that we’re still seeing a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs at 40% off, now at $20. And for more ways to add some ambiance to your smart home, check out our guide on how to add a splash of color to your space.

LIFX HomeKit Lightstrip deal features:

Customize a room’s ambience with this LIFX Z Experience light kit. The 9.8-foot LED strip lets you set up to eight color zones per one-third portion, and it integrates with most smart home systems for convenient control. Enjoy tone variety with the full range of whites and 16 million colors of this LIFX Z Experience light kit.

