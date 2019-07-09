LuminAid delivers a solar-powered light and USB charger for $30 (Amazon low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LuminAid via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 PackLite Phone Charger Solar Lantern for $29.95 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon typically charges over $40. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. With a built-in solar panel and 2000mAh battery, this is an easy way to charge up your device no matter where your adventures take you. Not only can it power up your phone at 2.1A speeds, it also features a built-in 150 lumen lamp that provides up to 50 hours of light on-the-go. It’s also water- and shatter-proof, so it’s ready for just about anything. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

The upgraded version is also on sale today as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. This model features double the built-in battery capacity at 4000mAh, which delivers up to 100 hours of illumination for $49 (Reg. $69). You’ll still get the same USB specs, however, at just over 2.1A. Check out all the details right here.

LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 Lanterns feature:

2000mAH BATTERY (Built in). Extra bright LED solar lantern and phone charger. Lightweight, inflatable, and portable, Turbo mode and can recharge your smartphone or tablet with a 2.1 Amp output port and built in 2000 mAh lithium ion battery.

UP TO 150 LUMENS: Long battery life provides approximately 50 hours of light on Low mode when battery is fully charged, making this solar lantern awesome for camping, outdoor recreation, and emergencies. Choose from 5 brightness settings.

TWO WAYS TO RECHARGE (SOLAR and USB): Recharges in 12-14 hours of direct outdoor sunlight (approximately 2 to 3 days depending on location and time of year) or 1 to 2 hours by USB (cord included).

