No need to spend Instant Pot money, this 6-qt. multi cooker is $30 (Reg. $60+)

Tthe official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 6-quart Stainless Steel Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. This model is regularly up to $100, but sells for closer to $60 at Amazon when it’s available. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Features include a stainless steel finish,1,000 watts of power, overheat protection, automatic keep-warm function and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 960 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard pressed to find any multi cooker with these kinds of reviews for less than this. it might not come with all the bells and whistles, or brand recognition, as the popular Instant Pots, but it is also significantly less money. Speaking of which, we still have the 6-quart Instant Pot down at $50 shipped right now if you would prefer to go that route.

Insignia 6-Quart Stainless Steel Multi Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!