Bring Pokémon Let’s Go to life with the Poké Ball Plus for $40.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Poké Ball Plus for $40.50 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It is still listed at $50 on GameStop, for comparison. The Poké Ball Plus is an add-on peripheral for Pokémon: Let’s Go. After being connected with the Pokémon GO app, it lights up and vibrates when you’re near a Pokémon or a Poké Stop as well as enabling 2-player adventures. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For further comparison, the Pokémon: Let’s Go bundle with the game and the Poké Ball Plus is currently listed at $100 on Amazon. That’s about $15 more than purchasing each item separately right now. And while we are talking about Nintendo’s pocket monster game, here are all the differences between Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Poké Ball Plus:

Poké Ball Plus lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! If a friend has a Poké Ball Plus of their own, they can help you catch and battle alongside you to make it a 2-player adventure. When you take your favorite Pokémon out with you in the Poké Ball Plus accessory, you can also gently shake it to hear the Pokémon inside!

