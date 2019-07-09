Ralph Lauren Summer Style Event offers up to 50% off plus an extra 30% off

The Ralph Lauren Summer Style Event offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 30% off with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Straight Fit Chino Shorts are on sale for $35, which is down from their original rate of $85. These shorts are perfect for summer and their cotton-linen blend ensures a breathable fit. You can also pair them with the Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt that’s on sale for $49 and was originally priced at $99. This will be a stylish and go-to outfit for summer. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Fit Chino Shorts $35 (Orig. $85)
- Custom Slim Fit Cotton Tee $49 (Orig. $90)
- Slim Fit Striped Oxford Shirt $42 (Orig. $90)
- Classic Fit Cotton V-Neck Tee $21 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt $49 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Polo Abaca Straw Crossbody $175 (Orig. $348)
- Birna Canvas Espadrille $104 (Orig. $198)
- Frayed Chino Short $49 (Orig. $98)
- Striped Cotton T-Shirt Dress $84 (Orig. $168)
- Shawe High-Rise Short $49 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!