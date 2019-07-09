Bundle Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh Routers with 4 smart bulbs: $237 ($320 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router three-pack bundled with four Sengled Smart LED Bulbs for $236.86 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and add both to your cart. Normally you’d pay $280 for the routers by themselves, with the smart bulbs bundled adding in an additional $39. Today’s offer saves you over 25%, is the third lowest price on Samsung’s Mesh system and the best value we’ve seen. Pairing 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings hub Samsung’s Mesh System reliable smart home integration. You can expect to see up to 1,300Mbps transfer speeds, and thanks to multi-user features, improved connectivity as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

The included Sengled Smart Bulbs are compatible with SmartThings, giving your smart home four controllable lights to start with. Another great add-on is Samsung’s SmartThings Motion Sensor at $20. And for additional ways to expand your home automation kit, check out the brand’s new camera, smart plug and LED bulb.

Another way to use your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

If a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system just doesn’t cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wave 2

2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)

Wi-Fi Range: Up to 4,500 sq ft

Up to 1,300 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput

Doubles as a Smart Home Hub

Control Compatible Smart Home Devices

Multi-User MIMO Technology

