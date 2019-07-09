T-fal’s 14-Piece Cookware Set with lifetime warranty is $84 today (Reg. $140+)

Today only, Woot is offering the T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set (E918SE) for $83.99. Shipping is free for Prime members: otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. This highly-rated cookware set sells for $144 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $90. Today’s deal is at least $56 in savings and is the best price we can find. Along with a limited lifetime warranty, this set ships with 8, 10 and 11.5-inch frying pans, a 10.25-inch square griddle, 3 saucepans with lids, a 5-quart dutch oven and more. They are dishwasher-safe and will work great in the oven at up to 400-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

You can certainly save even more by going with the AmazonBasics 15-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at $50 (or the 8-piece set at $40). You won’t get the griddle and some of the more specialty items in the T-fal set, but it has everything your basic home chef needs for more than $30 less.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide today for deep deals on Instant Pot, pet accessories, smart home gear, bedding and much more.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set:

The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Non-stick 14-piece black cookware set provides the pieces essential for day to day cooking. The unique T-fal Thermo-Spot heat indicator shows when T-fal pan is perfectly preheated to seal in the flavor of your food. The hard anodized exterior is fast and easy to clean and crafted for long-lasting durability. Riveted silicone handles were ergonomically designed for comfortable gripping and oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

