Take retro snaps with this pocket-sized Holga Digital Camera, now $69 (Orig. $89)

Back in the day, Holga was a big name in film photography. Today, the brand lives on with a digital twist. The Holga Retro Digital Camera blends old-school cool with cutting-edge components to produce incredible photos. You can grab the camera now for $69 (Orig. $89) at 9to5Toys Specials.

First released in the 1980s, Holga cameras were famous for producing photos with character. Instead of being razor-sharp and realistic, the images had soft edges and bright colors.

This new Holga continues that tradition, with the added convenience of digital photography. The camera is compact and very easy to use, with only a couple of settings to play with. Tucked inside the retro exterior is an 8MP low-noise sensor, working in tandem with an F/2.8 lens.

The digital Holga runs on two AA batteries, and you can save your shots onto any SD memory card. The camera also has an optical viewfinder and a hot shoe for flash. You can even purchase add-on lenses separately for greater creative freedom.

You can get a Holga now for $69, with a choice of three colors on the deal page (black, black/silver, or mixed).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!