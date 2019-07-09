Make cold brew at home with Takeya’s 2-quart brewer for $22 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Takeya 2-quart Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker (10311) for $22.11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $35, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This cold brew coffee maker is perfect for those who aren’t a fan of hot water brewing methods or prefer their drinks a little colder. You’ll get a 2-quart airtight container with a built-in washable filter that lets you easily make coffee for days at one time. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

This Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker makes 51 ounces for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s not quite as large as the above 2-quart (64 ounce) model from Takeya, it’s a great alternative to save some cash.

Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker features:

  • The new deluxe cold brew Coffee maker is a durable BPA-free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid & non-slip silicone handle. It produces 8 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of Coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing.
  • The fine-mesh Coffee filter in this cold brew Coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of Coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.
  • Premium bottles and lids: Our innovative Line of insulated hydration solutions come in a range of sizes. We offer water bottles in 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz sizes, Beverage makers and pitchers in 1 qt and 2 qt sizes.
  • Bpa free hydration solutions: from insulated stainless steel water bottles to Beverage makers and pitchers, as well as a variety of product accessories, Takeya USA products help you stay cool, refreshed and hydrated For an active, on-the-go lifestyle.

