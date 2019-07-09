The Tidy Cats Breeze Litter Box Kit includes everything you need at $16.50

Amazon offers the Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Cat Litter Box System for $16.50 Prime shipped. Regularly around $33, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Meanwhile, PetSmart and Chewy still charge $33. Whether you’re bringing home a new kitten or considering alternatives for a current cat, this kit has everything you need to get started. It includes an open litter pan with scoop, a 1-month supply of litter pellets, and four liner pads. Nearly 5,000 cat owners have come together to rate it 4.1/5 stars.

Meanwhile, if you are seeking a litter box that’s more inconspicuous and have a wider budget, take a look at this Good Pet Stuff Company Hidden Cat Litter Box. It looks like a standard potted plant so it’ll blend in with the rest of your decor seamlessly.

Purina Tidy Cats Breeze Cat Litter Box System:

Introduce your cats to Breeze Litter System from Tidy Cats, and spend less time on litter box maintenance and more time on what matters most: quality moments with your feline friends. The combination litter pad and pellet system changes the way you think about cleaning your cat’s litter box, and the included box and scoop makes it simple to get your cats started off on the right paw. Messes around the box are minimized with 99.9% dust-free pellets and the throwaway pads absorb excessive moisture in your cats’ boxes. An ideal option for homes with multiple cats, this litter box system doesn’t need refills as often because the Breeze litter pellets help keep things fresh for up to one month for one cat, taking the heavy lifting out of your daily litter duties.

