Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $12, Sega Genesis Classics $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked off a notable digital game sale headlined by the incredible Celeste at $11.99. Regularly $20, this is one of the best we have tracked and the current lowest we could find. It is unfortunately still $20 on PSN. “Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Sega Genesis Classics, Owlboy, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more down below.
- Sega Genesis Classics $10 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Owlboy $15 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $19 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Ni no Kuni: White Witch pre-order $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- The Division 2 Gold Edition $60 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Lego Marvel Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $20 (Reg. $30+) | Target
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus only
- Incl. 19 Mega Man games
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
