Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste $12, Sega Genesis Classics $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked off a notable digital game sale headlined by the incredible Celeste at $11.99. Regularly $20, this is one of the best we have tracked and the current lowest we could find. It is unfortunately still $20 on PSN. “Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Sega Genesis Classics, Owlboy, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more down below.

