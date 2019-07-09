Save 75% on this wireless meat thermometer, a grilling essential at just $4

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer for $3.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code SAGOQHUF at checkout. This is down from its $16 going rate and 75% off, making it a new all-time low. If you’ve been wanting to get a wireless meat thermometer, but something like the MEATER Block is too expensive, this should do just the trick. Offering two probes, you’ll be able to monitor the current and desired temperature of your meal. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers.

This is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find a meat thermometer. You could, however, use your savings toward Cuisinart’s Grilling Tool Set with Grill Glove for around $13 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and gives you tongs, a grill fork, and a spatula, on top of a grill glove to keep your fingers safe. Looking for other grilling essentials? We recently highlighted some must-haves for any BBQ master.

AMIR Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

Dual probes can work simultaneous testing cooking temperature of FOOD/BBQ with the dual probe design.

The signal of transmission range highs up to 70 meters

The probe and Wire can withstand up to 380° C and IPX 7 waterproof standard

The instant-read meat thermometer comes with timer display and temperature gauge alarm function

The meat thermometer range of temperature is: -4 ° F to 572 ° F (-20 ° C to 300 ° C), much higher than other ordinary thermometers (250° C)

