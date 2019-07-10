Sony’s 4K-ready PlayStation 4 Pro console is now just $320 shipped (Reg. $400)

Rushhourwholesaler (95.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is a straight $80 off and the current best price we can find. Outside of a very brief $315 deal at Newegg last month, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked this year. In fact, it is among the best prices we have ever tracked for Sony’s high-end machine. It currently starts at $365 or so from third-party Amazon sellers, for comparison. It includes a DualShock 4 controller, HDMI cable and a headset. You’ll find the rest of today’s game deals right here and more details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Consider grabbing yourself a $13 dual controller charger to go with your new console and then go check out the recent retro game sale on PSN. You’ll find deep deals on titles like BioShock: The Collection, Castlevania Requiem, Spyro + Crash Bundle, Shadow of the Colossus, Owlboy and much more. We also have a PlayStation 4 cooling stand that will charge your controllers and more for $10.50 right now.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is a gaming console. The console contains a storage capacity of 1TB and a RAM capacity of 8 GB. It is powered by an AMD Jaguar 1.6 GHz CPU und comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. To compete with other players and share your greatest successes, you can use the SHARE button on the wireless controller. A wireless internet connection makes it easy to share data with the gaming community.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!