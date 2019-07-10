Amazon 1-day BIC Gold Box from just over $2: pens, mechanical pencils, more

- Jul. 10th 2019 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of BIC mechanical pencils, pens, highlighters and more from just over $2. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about everything in the sale carries a 4+ star rating. Some of the deals are listed as add-ons items, so you’ll need to include them in orders of at least $25 to receive free shipping and the special price. This is a great time to stock up on office/school supplies as we are seeing a number of all-time lows and significant price drops here. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s BIC Gold Box sale right here. Speaking of office supplies, we also still have new lows on the AirPrint-ready Canon PIXMA All-in-One Printer at $60 and Epson’s AirPrint AiO Color Inkjet at $130 (Reg. $180).

BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens:

  • Writes the First Time, Every Time
  • Flexible round barrel for writing comfort
  • Reliable tungsten carbide ball spreads ink smoothly and consistently
  • Translucent barrel shows the ink level

