Amazon 1-day BIC Gold Box from just over $2: pens, mechanical pencils, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of BIC mechanical pencils, pens, highlighters and more from just over $2. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about everything in the sale carries a 4+ star rating. Some of the deals are listed as add-ons items, so you’ll need to include them in orders of at least $25 to receive free shipping and the special price. This is a great time to stock up on office/school supplies as we are seeing a number of all-time lows and significant price drops here. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s BIC Gold Box sale right here. Speaking of office supplies, we also still have new lows on the AirPrint-ready Canon PIXMA All-in-One Printer at $60 and Epson’s AirPrint AiO Color Inkjet at $130 (Reg. $180).

BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens:

Writes the First Time, Every Time

Flexible round barrel for writing comfort

Reliable tungsten carbide ball spreads ink smoothly and consistently

Translucent barrel shows the ink level

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!