Amazon has Gillette’s Fusion5 Men’s Razor + 1 blade refill at $4 Prime shipped

Amazon has the Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men’s Razor with 1 Blade Refill for $3.99 after you clip the $2 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $8 or more, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. It is currently on sale at Walmart for $6. This model features lubrication before and after the blades, a built-in precision trimmer and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
At just $4, there aren’t very many options out there for less than this. You can grab a 2-pack of blade refills for just $8 right now on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. However, it is a better deal to just grab a couple of today’s featured bundle deal, even if it’s just for the blade refills.
Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men’s Razor:
- Shaving razor for men with lubrication before & after the blades, shields skin from irritation while you shave
- Gillette razors for men with 5 Anti-Friction blades. A shave you barely feel
- Men’s razor with Precision Trimmer on back—great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair
- Gillette razor handle with FlexBall technology, ProShield responds to contours and gets virtually every hair
- MicroComb that helps guide stubble to the blades
