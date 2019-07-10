Amazon’s best-selling blood pressure monitor hits new low at $40 (Reg. $60)

- Jul. 10th 2019 12:54 pm ET

$40
0

Amazon offers the Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $660, today’s offer is $4 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured blood pressure monitor includes Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your iPhone, Android, and other smart devices…even Alexa. You can track up to 200 readings at a time across two different users, making it ideal for household use as well. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 8,700 reviewers leaving a 4/5 star rating.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly alternative may wan to consider the PARAMED monitor at $28. It costs less but you will miss out on any smartphone integration. Don’t forget, we also have a nice deal on Omron’s pared down model at $30 as well that’s worth checking out.

Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • Manage/track up to 200 readings for up to 2 users (100 readings each) and unlimited readings on your smartphone with Omron’s free app that works with select iOS and Android devices (visit OmronHealthcare.com/connect for a list of compatible devices)
  • Features our exclusive TruRead technology that takes 3 consecutive readings and calculates the average; our patented, pre-formed ComFit cuff inflates around your entire arm to help ensure accurate readings and fits arms 9 to 17 inches in circumference
  • Easy-to-read backlit screen with extra-large digits and multi-colored LED indicator lights show your readings compare to internationally recognized guidelines for normal or hypertensive blood pressure ranges
  • Omron is the #1 recommended home blood pressure monitor brand by doctors and pharmacists for clinically-accurate home monitoring, and the #1 selling manufacturer of home blood pressure monitors for over 40 years

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$40

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Omron

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp