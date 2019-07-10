Amazon’s best-selling blood pressure monitor hits new low at $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $660, today’s offer is $4 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured blood pressure monitor includes Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your iPhone, Android, and other smart devices…even Alexa. You can track up to 200 readings at a time across two different users, making it ideal for household use as well. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 8,700 reviewers leaving a 4/5 star rating.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly alternative may wan to consider the PARAMED monitor at $28. It costs less but you will miss out on any smartphone integration. Don’t forget, we also have a nice deal on Omron’s pared down model at $30 as well that’s worth checking out.

Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Manage/track up to 200 readings for up to 2 users (100 readings each) and unlimited readings on your smartphone with Omron’s free app that works with select iOS and Android devices (visit OmronHealthcare.com/connect for a list of compatible devices)

Features our exclusive TruRead technology that takes 3 consecutive readings and calculates the average; our patented, pre-formed ComFit cuff inflates around your entire arm to help ensure accurate readings and fits arms 9 to 17 inches in circumference

Easy-to-read backlit screen with extra-large digits and multi-colored LED indicator lights show your readings compare to internationally recognized guidelines for normal or hypertensive blood pressure ranges

Omron is the #1 recommended home blood pressure monitor brand by doctors and pharmacists for clinically-accurate home monitoring, and the #1 selling manufacturer of home blood pressure monitors for over 40 years

