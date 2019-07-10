Add passcodes to an August Lock with a $51 Smart Keypad (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the August Smart Keypad for $50.92 shipped. That’s about $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg, beats Best Buy’s current sale price by $4, and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen since January. This handy device brings passcode entry to an existing August Smart Lock. I’ve been using a smart deadbolt with passcode for two years now. Probably 9 out of 10 times I opt to use a passcode, conveying just how much more convenient a PIN can be. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t already have an August Smart Lock, consider grabbing a Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt for $39. You won’t have smartphone unlocking capabilities, but you’ll be able to ditch keys for a passcode which is a move that I have never regretted.

August Smart Keypad features:

Secure, code-based home entry

Accessory for the August Smart Lock

Create unique codes instantly from your smartphone anytime. Mounts outside and works with any August Smart Lock

Perfect for guests and your kids, no smartphone needed. Requires iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones

House cleaners, dog walkers, and other service providers can securely come and go using a temporary PIN.

Locks door with the simple push of a button.

