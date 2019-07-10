Add passcodes to an August Lock with a $51 Smart Keypad (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the August Smart Keypad for $50.92 shipped. That’s about $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg, beats Best Buy’s current sale price by $4, and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen since January. This handy device brings passcode entry to an existing August Smart Lock. I’ve been using a smart deadbolt with passcode for two years now. Probably 9 out of 10 times I opt to use a passcode, conveying just how much more convenient a PIN can be. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you don’t already have an August Smart Lock, consider grabbing a Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt for $39. You won’t have smartphone unlocking capabilities, but you’ll be able to ditch keys for a passcode which is a move that I have never regretted.
August Smart Keypad features:
- Secure, code-based home entry
- Accessory for the August Smart Lock
- Create unique codes instantly from your smartphone anytime. Mounts outside and works with any August Smart Lock
- Perfect for guests and your kids, no smartphone needed. Requires iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones
- House cleaners, dog walkers, and other service providers can securely come and go using a temporary PIN.
- Locks door with the simple push of a button.
