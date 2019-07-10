BenShot’s Original Pint Glass with real bullet hits Amazon low: $18 (Reg. $25)

BenShot (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Original Pint Glass for $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26 at Amazon and $25 direct, today’s deal is the first notable discount we have tracked and the best price we can find. This is a hand-sculpted, 16-ounce pint glass, minus a few drops for the real solid copper 0.50BMG bullet. Entirely created in the USA by a family run business, it contains no lead and is made by a small team of “veterans, hunters, and gun enthusiast” artisans. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

If a shot glass is more your style, you can save a few bucks with the $15 Original BenShot Shot Glass with a 0.308 bullet lodged in the side of it. Also rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Or just go for this 8-pack of various size cups for just $20 Prime shipped. Clearly they won’t have a bullet in the side of them, but they are best sellers and are sure to get the job done.

Each pint glass is hand-sculpted to create a unique drinking masterpiece.

Real Bullet – We use a real 0.50BMG bullet when we make our glass. It is solid copper, (completely lead-free)

16oz Pint glass – High quality, heavy glass holds a true 16oz (minus a few drops because of the bullet)

Glasses come individually packaged (packaging is also made in the USA)

AUTHENTIC PRODUCT – The original bullet glass – as registered with the US Patent and Trademark office.