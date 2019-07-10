BenShot’s Original Pint Glass with real bullet hits Amazon low: $18 (Reg. $25)

- Jul. 10th 2019 12:29 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $25 $18
0

BenShot (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Original Pint Glass for $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26 at Amazon and $25 direct, today’s deal is the first notable discount we have tracked and the best price we can find. This is a hand-sculpted, 16-ounce pint glass, minus a few drops for the real solid copper 0.50BMG bullet. Entirely created in the USA by a family run business, it contains no lead and is made by a small team of “veterans, hunters, and gun enthusiast” artisans. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If a shot glass is more your style, you can save a few bucks with the $15 Original BenShot Shot Glass with a 0.308 bullet lodged in the side of it. Also rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Or just go for this 8-pack of various size cups for just $20 Prime shipped. Clearly they won’t have a bullet in the side of them, but  they are best sellers and are sure to get the job done.

BenShot Original Pint Glass:

Each pint glass is hand-sculpted to create a unique drinking masterpiece. 

Real Bullet – We use a real 0.50BMG bullet when we make our glass. It is solid copper, (completely lead-free) 

16oz Pint glass – High quality, heavy glass holds a true 16oz (minus a few drops because of the bullet)

 Glasses come individually packaged (packaging is also made in the USA) 

AUTHENTIC PRODUCT – The original bullet glass – as registered with the US Patent and Trademark office. 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $25 $18

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
BenShot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard