Today’s Best Game Deals: COD Black Ops 4 $20, Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $35 at some retailers, Amazon is currently charging $30 for both versions. Today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Division 2, SOULCALIBUR VI: Collector’s Edition, Rainbow Six: Siege Year 4, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and many more down below.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- SOULCALIBUR VI: Collector’s $50 (Reg. $125+) | Amazon
- Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 Deluxe $16 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Owlboy $15 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $19 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- Ni no Kuni: White Witch pre-order $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Lego Marvel Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $20 (Reg. $30+) | Target
- GTA V: Online Edition $13 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $46 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- PS Plus only
- Incl. 19 Mega Man games
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
