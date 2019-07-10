Today’s Best Game Deals: COD Black Ops 4 $20, Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $35 at some retailers, Amazon is currently charging $30 for both versions. Today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Division 2, SOULCALIBUR VI: Collector’s Edition, Rainbow Six: Siege Year 4, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and many more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch Lite officially unveiled: $200 price tag, built-in Joy-Con

An animated Cuphead Netflix show is now in production

Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z brings Danny Trejo, Zombies Nuketown, more

Pokemon Sword and Shield differences: Exclusive gyms/leaders, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!